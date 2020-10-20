Unseasonably warm fall weather continues Tuesday

With mostly sunny skies and a few fair weather clouds, we're back up to the low 80s Tuesday afternoon. Highs the next few days will be around 10 degrees above the 30-year average. The warming trend peaks in the mid 80s Wednesday but Thursday is still unseasonably warm with highs only lower by a degree or two.

By Friday, our weather pattern starts to become a bit active once again. We'll be keeping our eyes on the Gulf Coast in the coming days, as a weak tropical disturbance brings increased moisture and rain chances to the Gulf Coast. Some of this moisture will likely reach North Alabama by late Thursday night leading to increased chances for showers and thunderstorms Friday. Keep this in mind if you have any Friday Night Football plans later this week. There is still quite a bit of uncertainty with the forecast late this week, specifically about how widespread the rain coverage could be. Some of the tropical moisture in our area could be limited by how much rain falls along the Gulf Coast, thus "robbing" our area of the moisture we need for widespread showers and storms. Nonetheless, we will keep scattered showers and storms in the forecast Friday.

By Saturday, a cold front will be approaching North Alabama, potentially leading to more scattered showers and storms. Like Friday, there is still quite a bit of uncertainty with how this front will impact our area. What we can say with confidence is to plan for scattered showers and storms both Friday and Saturday. We will fine tune just how widespread the rain coverage will be in the days to come. Luckily, we start to dry by Sunday with temperatures back to near normal in the mid 70s.