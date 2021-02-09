Unseasonably warm before a soaker arrives Thursday

The warming trend continues today and Wednesday with highs warming to the mid to upper 60s. It is possible that areas with more sun, the further southeast you head, could make a run at 70 the next couple of days. We can't rule out some sprinkles to light showers for areas closer to the Tennessee state-line today through Wednesday but most wait for rain until the next big weather-maker arrives Thursday morning. This will bring periods of heavy rain with some embedded thunderstorms(non-severe). This rain can be slow moving and could bring up to 2" for areas closer to Sand Mountain.

Eventually, a stalled out front to our northwest will be passing as a cold front Thursday night into Friday morning. A brief rain/snow mix is possible as this front is on its way east, but no impacts are anticipated.

While temperatures are cooler Friday behind the front, they're even colder still for the weekend. Even some of the more conservative data sources have highs on Valentine's Day only in the 20s. Monday may be as cold as the single digits and teens in the morning. There's still not much agreement in the precipitation forecast toward the end of the 7 day period, so that is still subject to change.