Unseasonably warm and muggy Thursday with a few spotty afternoon showers

This humidity will be the big driver for increased rain chances in the next 5-7 days. While the bulk of the deeper moisture stays west of us, there will be just enough to squeeze out a shower in northwest Alabama again Thursday afternoon. Everyone else remains dry with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the mid 80s.

The same forecast continues for Friday and Saturday as the deeper moisture stays west. That will be a different story by Sunday. Moisture increases ahead of a cold front Sunday afternoon, thus increasing the coverage of showers and storms across North Alabama. Higher chances look to be later in the afternoon Sunday, potentially lasting through the entire day Monday. We're not expecting a washout Sunday or Monday, but keep the umbrella handy for outdoor plans.

Rain tapers off as the cold front moves through early next week. The heat and humidity also move out too. We'll drop into the mid 70s next week with overnight lows in the upper 50s.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Sam remains a major hurricane over open water this morning. Sam will remain a "fish storm" with no impacts to any land. We now also have Tropical Storm Victor in the Atlantic. Like Sam it is also expected to be a "fish storm" and recurve out to the north Atlantic.