Unseasonably hot with minimal relief soon

Temperatures will hit the mid 90s during the afternoon under another mostly sunny sky...and it will feel more like upper 90s when humidity is factored into the equation. Rain chances, as has been the case recently, are minimal over the next 7 days. While it looks like that can change outside of the 7 day time period toward the end of the next work week, for the time being, most locations would be lucky to get a brief downpour.

Expect an isolated storm Thursday, then again on Sunday. Highs drop to the lower 90s Thursday and upper 80s Friday and Saturday. The only "real" cool down happens at night when lows fall back to the mid 60s starting Saturday morning. That s a bit of a dip from lows that have been in the lower 70s the past several nights.