Clear

Unseasonably hot with minimal relief soon

However, Wednesday will mark the latest oppressively hot day for a bit.

Posted: May 28, 2019 6:47 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

Temperatures will hit the mid 90s during the afternoon under another mostly sunny sky...and it will feel more like upper 90s when humidity is factored into the equation. Rain chances, as has been the case recently, are minimal over the next 7 days. While it looks like that can change outside of the 7 day time period toward the end of the next work week, for the time being, most locations would be lucky to get a brief downpour.

Expect an isolated storm Thursday, then again on Sunday. Highs drop to the lower 90s Thursday and upper 80s Friday and Saturday. The only "real" cool down happens at night when lows fall back to the mid 60s starting Saturday morning. That s a bit of a dip from lows that have been in the lower 70s the past several nights.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 88°
Florence
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 88°
Fayetteville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 83°
Decatur
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 88°
Scottsboro
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 89°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events