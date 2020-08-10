Unseasonably hot with a few storms

Our work week kicked off with the hottest temperatures of the year thus far. Muscle Shoals hit the 100° mark and Huntsville made it to 98°. For both locations, that unseasonably hot but not quite to record levels. With the humidity, it felt as hot as 105°. Some spots farther east managed to dodge the brutal heat as thunderstorms and clouds held temperatures at or below the 90° mark.

Tonight through Tuesday, the shot at a few showers and storms remains in the forecast. Lows only dip to the lower 70s under a partly cloudy sky. The latest data suggests a line or complex of storms tracking out of Tennessee will reach North Alabama by late morning. They'll continue southward through the early afternoon. Some of those storms can be strong to severe with gusty wind and small hail. For those that stay rain-free, it can be as hot as the mid 90s, feeling like lower triple digits again.

The pattern remains fairly consistent through the end of the week. Storms chances linger off and on, but the greatest chance will be in the afternoon, coinciding with daytime heating. Temperatures remain in the low to mid 90s as well. It wouldn't be impossible to see a heat advisory issued either Tuesday or Wednesday with little relief from the heat expected overnight. That makes for dangerous conditions for those without air conditioning.