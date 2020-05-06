Unseasonably cool and breezy Wednesday

Fog quickly cleared out of North Alabama Wednesday morning with widespread sunny skies but also gusty northwest winds. The sunny skies will quickly transition to partly to mostly cloudy skies by late morning and into the afternoon. We may even see isolated to scattered showers or sprinkles. With some gusts between 20-30 mph it will be a cool afternoon, especially for early May. Clouds will begin to gradually clear starting in the mid afternoon and North Alabama is back to clear skies by tonight.

Not only will afternoon highs remain well below average the next 5-7 days but we'll also see some cool to even chilly mornings throughout North Alabama. Friday morning will bring widespread low to mid 40s with places like Fort Payne possibly reaching the upper 30s. Cloud cover and rain will keep lows warmer Friday morning but more lows down into the upper 30s will be possible Saturday and Sunday.

That widespread rain on Friday will arrive in the early morning hours and last into the afternoon. Some rumbles of thunder are possible but no severe weather in North Alabama. Rain will begin to exit by the late afternoon and evening Friday for most of our area. Expect between 0.25" to 0.50" of rain for areas north of the Tennessee River Friday with areas south and southwest of the river seeing 0.50" to 1" of rain.