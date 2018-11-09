Clear
Unseasonably cold air settles into the Valley

Friday starts out rainy and cool and ends dry and cold.

Posted: Nov. 9, 2018 7:37 AM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

Rain, falling heavily at times before midday, will taper by the afternoon. Clouds linger and behind a cold front, we'll be dropping into the upper 40s in time for the evening drive. Friday night plans hold even chillier weather - temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s with wind chills in the 30s.

Tonight, actual temperatures fall into the lower 30s, prompting a FREEZE WARNING to take effect across the entire Valley early Saturday morning. Some locations can get as cold as the upper 20s, so now's the time to protect sensitive plants and crops. It will be even colder Sunday morning with lows in the upper 20s across the board.

Monday makes for a wet start to the work week with widespread rain and cold temperatures. We won't get out of the 40s Monday. As colder air filters in and clouds clear, lows Tuesday night bottom out in the mid 20s.

