Perfect pumpkin patch weather

Monday morning is beginning with temperatures well below average for this point in the season. Patchy frost is possible as well. Temperatures this afternoon reach the upper 60s - that's still below average as well, but not by much.

Tonight, thanks to that southeasterly wind, lows won't be quite as cold. We'll dip into the mid 40s under a partly cloudy sky. Tuesday afternoon brings the return of the 70s with continued sunshine. There's more of that on the way for Wednesday, then clouds build in - followed by rain showers, to close out the work week.

The end of the week will be much grayer than how it started. You'll notice increasing clouds Thursday with a few showers creeping in by the afternoon, mainly south of the Tennessee River. Those showers linger into Friday, tapering by the late afternoon. Temperatures drop into the upper 50s for highs on Friday.

Another weak system brings in a round of showers Saturday night, but exits in time for a mainly dry Sunday.