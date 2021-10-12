Unseasonable warmth continues, big changes by this weekend

Our washed out cold front still lingers over North Alabama Tuesday evening, which may be enough to generate a stray shower or two in Sand Mountain tonight.

Other than that we stay dry with passing clouds overnight. These clouds will also keep temperatures in the mid-60s through sunrise Wednesday morning: 10-15 degrees above normal.

Through Wednesday afternoon another day of partly sunny to periods of mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid-80s. This unseasonably warm weather continues through the end of the workweek but changes arrive just as we start the weekend.

A much stronger cold front is poised to arrive late Friday night.

This front will bring more showers to North Alabama Friday evening so we will keep a close eye on the trends for Big Game Friday Night. Thunderstorm chances look very low but not impossible so we'll need to watch for any lightning delays.

Scattered showers continue into early Saturday but it will not rain all day Saturday. In fact, we should begin to clear things out Saturday evening as cool, crisp Fall air finally moves in behind the front.

Highs this weekend will crash into the upper 60s and low 70s with overnight lows near 50 degrees!