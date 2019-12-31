Clear
‘Unsafe’ bridge closed in Limestone County

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Posted: Dec 31, 2019 4:02 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Limestone County Emergency Management Agency said Tuesday the bridge on Fred Bates Road is closed until further notice.

This is due to unsafe conditions, the EMA said.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

