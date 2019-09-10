Unofficial tally shows majority of voters said 'yes' to Madison property tax increase

According to an unofficial tally for Tuesday's special election in Madison, the majority of voters said "yes" to the 12-mill property tax increase. The unofficial tally shows the tax increase passed by 70 percent in Madison.

"No more classrooms in closets, no more classrooms in stairwells, they'll have more room to breathe and learn and grow and we just couldn't be happier," Stephenie Walker, a Madison City Schools Parent, said.



Madison City Schools says the additional revenue is intended for building new schools and expansion. It's been well-documented the district has an overcrowding problem.

Superintendent Robby Parker says additional revenue from this tax will go toward making a new elementary and middle school, while expanding current ones. He says the schools are all at near capacity and the problem is getting worse. He says 1993 was what set the foundation.

"And that came from the vision 25 plus years ago, and I felt a burden for the children of the next 25 years, and this was the first step," Parker said.

On Tuesday night, Madison city residents were paying an 11 mil tax since 1993 that helped create the school district. The 12-mill increase means a family pays $120 for every $100,000 of their homes assessed value.

This is an unofficial count that is subject to change. That count shows the tax increase passed in Triana by an 86 percent margin. There is no timeline of when official results will come out.

With the additional revenue coming in from the property tax, the goal is to build a 900 student elementary school and a 1,200 student middle school.

Parker says he is confident ground will start moving for the new schools within a month. Both James Clemens and Bob Jones High Schools will be expanded to hold 500 more students each. Parker says that project might not start until 2023.