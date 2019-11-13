Alabama A&M president says university doesn’t know why fraternity is banned for decades

WAAY 31 on Wednesday heard from the president of Alabama A&M after a fraternity was shut down for hazing.

University President Dr. Andrew Hugine Jr. said he was never made aware of hazing in Kappa Kappa Psi until last week, when the national council banned it from campus for 20 years.

He said the university still has not received a response from the national council of Kappa Kappa Psi on what the fraternity did to get booted off campus for two decades.

"We are waiting for a response from the national body, he said.

We asked him if he plans to take any extra steps to address hazing on campus, and he told us the system they have to ensure student groups aren't hazing, is strong.

"Until the university gets additional information, we don't think there's a need to do anything beyond that," he said.

That system is outlined on A&M's website. It defines hazing as any action that intimidates, or causes physical or mental harm.

It says all students and organizations are prohibited from hazing, and anyone who does it on or off campus could be suspended or expelled.

Students said they do feel the university does enough to protect students.

"We have a lot of anti-hazing events like every week," said Amberly Baker, a junior at Alabama A&M.

They said students at any university can always find a way to break the rules ... but the university makes it clear it takes hazing seriously.

"I mean I don't think that they could like just stop it, but yeah like keep putting it out there," said Paris Howell, a junior at Alabama A&M.

Through the Freedom of Information Act, we requested details about Kappa Kappa Psi's investigation into the chapter at Alabama A&M, but they told us because they are a private organization they don't have to share those findings.