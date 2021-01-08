University of North Alabama working with state to get coronavirus vaccination plan

The University of North Alabama said it's working with the state health department to find out when the campus community could get the vaccine.

UNA said it's going with the categories set down by the state, so phase 1A was health care workers, first responders and others. Now, the state is moving into phase 1B, which means people 75 and older can now get vaccinated. But, plans to vaccinate the rest of the people on campus are not finalized.

"Until we get vaccines...and are able to do bigger, broader clinics, then no, we will not have that. We will just allow the health department to go through its process and to notify its list of individuals as they come up the list of requirements," said Michelle Eubanks, a spokesperson for UNA.

Eubanks said they're working with the health department to find out what the vaccination process will be like on campus since the campus doesn't have a medical school.

Students did go back to class this week at UNA. Only students who live on campus and athletes were given coronavirus tests before returning back, not the entire student body.

"It made sense then to test individuals who are physically on campus and in and around each other in living and working situations; it didn't make as much sense for those who would be coming and going with the other measures in place," said Eubanks.

Starting Jan. 13, the entire UNA student body will be randomly selected for testing.