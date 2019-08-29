University of North Alabama football has historic night

It's a historic night for the University of North Alabama.
The UNA Lions had their first home game as a Division One program. The crowd was fired up for the home opener against Western Illinois.
Alabama A&M is coming to town on September 14.
