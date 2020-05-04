University of North Alabama announces plan to resume in-person classes

The University of North Alabama announced on Monday that it plans to resume in-person classes for the fall 2020 semester.

The university says there will be a phased approach, with employees returning to campus in May. It moved to remote-only learning in mid-March. Faculty and staff moved to remote work on March 30.

New students for the fall 2020 semester will participate in a virtual summer orientation.

You can read the university's full news release here.