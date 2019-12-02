University of Auburn and volleyball coach Rick Nold mutually agree to part ways

Auburn and head volleyball coach Rick Nold have mutually agreed to part ways, Auburn Director of Athletics Allen Greene announced Monday.

"We are appreciative of Rick and his contributions to Auburn and its volleyball program the past nine years,” Greene said. “He has represented Auburn in a first-class manner and has impacted our student-athletes in a positive way.”

In nine seasons as Auburn's head coach, Nold compiled a 127-139 record. His 127 victories are the second most in program history.

“I’ve enjoyed my time as the head coach at Auburn and appreciate the opportunity to lead the program over the last nine years,” Nold said. “Auburn is a special place and I will always treasure the relationships with the countless athletes, staff and fans that have been established.”

A national search for his replacement will begin immediately.