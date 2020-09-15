University of Alabama says phishing email was sent to more than 2,500 students

Photo Gallery 1 Images
The University of Alabama is warning students that they may have received a phishing email.
It said in an announcement here that more than 2,630 students received a phishing email with the subject title “UA COVID-19 INFORMATION.”
“This email is a scam, it did not originate from The University of Alabama, nor does it include COVID-19 information,” the university said.
It went on to say that the scam tried to attract students to provide information for a fake job opportunity. You can find a screenshot of the email above.
Any student who received the email is urged to delete it. If you have questions, contact university security at 205-348-5555 or itsd@ua.edu.
