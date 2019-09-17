Clear
University of Alabama teacher suspended after beer stunt back in class

A University of Alabama teacher who was suspended after video surfaced of a person drinking beer in class is returning to work.

Posted: Sep 17, 2019 3:39 PM
Posted By: AP

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - A University of Alabama teacher who was suspended after video surfaced of a person drinking beer in class is returning to work.

School spokesman Chris Bryant says marketing instructor Joel Strayer was allowed to return to work Tuesday after a review.

Bryant says the university won't have any further comment.

The university said it had suspended Strayer last week after video appeared online of a young man drinking a beer during one of his classes. The man isn't a student at the university and later apologized for his actions.

The video shows surprised students watching the stunt and clapping. The young man later said the incident was an attempt to boost a career producing viral videos.

