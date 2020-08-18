Full bars, no masks: Alabama students from Madison Co. see many ignore coronavirus rules

Class starts at colleges across Alabama on Wednesday.

The state’s flagship school is already in the national spotlight for all the wrong reasons. Pictures on social media show students in Tuscaloosa openly flaunting social distancing and masking rules.

WAAY 31 talked to two students from Madison County about what they’re seeing at the University of Alabama.

Both students said the university is doing everything it can to keep students safe and to follow coronavirus guidelines on campus. Once students leave campus, it’s a different story.

"I drove by the strip last night. I live right off the strip, and I drove by and saw one of the bars had a line outside. They weren't following the 50% capacity rule," Courtney Taylor, a graduate student, said.

Taylor is from Harvest, and she said she's staying away from the bars because she had coronavirus during the summer and doesn't want to risk getting it again.

"I have friends that still go out, and they told me that the bars here weren't following social distancing guidelines, they weren't doing tables and chairs six feet apart. People in line weren't wearing masks and people inside weren't wearing masks," she explained.

Incoming freshman Ansley Boles from Huntsville described a very different scene in the dorms.

"Very conscientious to social distancing guidelines wearing masks, stuff like that. Move-in was very easy," she said.

Both students said they think the current behavior of some students is going to end up impacting everyone.

"Students my age don't take it seriously or as seriously as it needs to be taken," Taylor explained.

'There are lots of people who choose not to social distance or wear a mask which is putting others at risk and it's putting football season and classes (at risk). I'm in the band, so it's putting band at risk as well," Boles added.

They hope as classes start, other students will start to take the virus seriously.

"They do whatever they want, whenever they want, with whoever they want. They're not really focused on the amount of people they are with. Being at those bars and in these large crowds that's not helping stop the spread of COVID-19," Taylor added.

"I think as soon as soon as it starts to get real like the threat of getting sent home this fall rolls around maybe that will jolt people a little bit. I'm not really sure how much more can be done for them," Boles said.

The school’s athletic director warned if students don’t change how they behave and the number of coronavirus cases spike, it could cancel football season. The Mayor of Tuscaloosa asked police to step up enforcement.