University of Alabama in Huntsville honor lives of three professors killed in 2010

It's been 10 years since a University of Alabama in Huntsville professor shot and killed three of her co-workers.

On Wednesday, the university held a memorial in their honor.

Gopi Padilla, Adriel Johnson Sr.and Maria Ragland Davis lost their lives after their co-worker Amy Bishop killed them during a staff meeting.

Debra Moriarity, a survivor from the attack, read a short passage about the friends she lost.

Many came out to pay their respects to their co-workers. They told WAAY 31 their legacies have never passed on and their happy the university continues to honor them.

"To see that they have kept this alive and to memorialize them in a garden is very, I like that idea, that was a grand gesture," Rosemary Robinson, a UAH professor who worked with the victims, said.

Robinson says she wants her co-workers to be remembered as three individuals who had a deep love for their students. It's the legacy she says continues to live on.