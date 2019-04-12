University of Alabama in Huntsville eyes more housing, retail, sports facilities

According to Ray Garner with the University of Alabama in Huntsville, during a Board of Trustees meeting on Friday, the board was presented with a plan to turn 58 acres the university purchased in 2017 across from the Bevill Center on Sparkman Drive into a mixed use district.

Garner said the land was the Executive Plaza Business Park in the 1970s. The plan will be voted on by the board in June. The district will feature student housing, retail, food and business space for the private sector that will double as job opportunities for students.

It will also include a multipurpose facility to house UAH hockey, basketball and volleyball, which are currently played at the Von Braun Center, and other events such as concerts. Garner said they are calling it Town Center right now, but it will likely be renamed. He said it will take 5 to 10 years to build.

The project includes a pedestrian bridge over Sparkman Drive that would connect the campus to the new development, housing to serve 2,000 students, 170,000 square feet of commercial retail, a 165,000-square-feet multipurpose facility and 3.5 acres of parks and open spaces.

The university did a survey a few months ago for students and faculty to see what they wanted in the new development.