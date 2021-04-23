University of Alabama in Huntsville clothing drive partners with Christmas Charities Year Round

The University of Alabama in Huntsville held a clothing drive on Friday.

Students had the opportunity to clean out their closets and exchange their old clothes for something new.

Student Jack Kiley, the Vice President of Advocacy for UAH, said,"Basically, we wanted to do this to help everybody clean out a little bit but also to help push messages of sustainability and service."

All of the items that didn't get picked up by students will be donated to the local nonprofit, Christmas Charities Year Round, to use in their mobile closet.