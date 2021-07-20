University of Alabama at Birmingham doctor: Students should return to in-person learning

Health officials from the University of Alabama at Birmingham say all students should be back in the classroom for in-person learning this fall.

Dr. David Kimberlin, co-director for the Pediatric Infectious Disease Division at UAB, said there is a safe way for students to get and stay in the classroom this fall.

He said he believes school districts should follow the CDC's recommendations on things like wearing a mask if you aren't vaccinated, as well as parents allowing for their eligible children to be vaccinated.

He said, ultimately, he fully endorses children's safe return to the classroom - as does the CDC.

"In-person learning is, we know now, really superior to the remote learning. Remote learning got us through some hard times, but it also introduced a lot of difficulties and challenges for children and adolescents," Kimberlin said.

"Social and socialization kind of things, mental health kind of things and really just the ability to learn teachers teach best and they teach best in person."

Many districts in North Alabama have made masking optional for students. Some have also done away with safety measures they instituted in the previous school year.