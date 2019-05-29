University of Alabama donor tells students to boycott in response state's abortion ban

Clear

Photo: https://www.ua.edu/news/2018/09/ua-law-school-named-for-hugh-f-culverhouse-jr-in-recognition-of-26-5-million-donation/

A top donor to the University of Alabama says students should boycott enrolling at the school in response to the state's newly approved abortion ban.

Posted: May 29, 2019 6:17 PM
Posted By: AP

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - A top donor to the University of Alabama says students should boycott enrolling at the school in response to the state's newly approved abortion ban.

Hugh Culverhouse Jr. has donated more than $30 million to the university. He said Wednesday that he doesn't want students who go to the school to become "trapped" under what he calls a morally and constitutionally wrong law.

The university renamed its law school in his honor last September after he pledged a record-setting donation.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed the abortion legislation on May 15. It makes performing an abortion a felony in nearly all cases and provides no exceptions for rape or incest.

Culverhouse, a Florida businessman who was born in Montgomery, says businesses should also boycott the state. His parents both attended the university.

