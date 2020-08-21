University of Alabama cancels all student events for 2 weeks, restricts Greek houses

The University of Alabama announced on Friday that it is cancelling all student events for two weeks as well as increasing restrictions on students both on- and off-campus and at Greek houses.

This is all to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Here's the letter from the university outlining the changes:

Although we are proud and appreciative of all of you who are wearing masks, practicing social distancing, and showing respect to your fellow students, the actions of a few are jeopardizing the health and safety of our entire campus community. These behaviors are hindering our ability to continue the in-person experience this fall and the Capstone traditions we cherish.

Non-compliance with the Health and Safety Guidelines will not be tolerated. Let this serve as a call to action. We must demonstrate our commitment to each other and this great University by doing everything we can to stop the spread of COVID-19. The choices you make impact you, others, the community at large and our ability to remain Tide Together.

The precautions we are imposing today are solely for your health and well-being. Effective immediately, the following additional directives are imposed as interim policies for all students at The University of Alabama:

GREEK HOUSES – ACCESS RESTRICTED AND GATHERINGS PROHIBITED

All common gathering areas of Greek housing facilities are hereby closed.

Residents may reside in their rooms.

Meal service will be grab-n-go for residents and members.

No one other than residents, advisors and staff may enter a house.

Social distancing is essential.

Gatherings are prohibited in the house, on campus, and off campus.

Escalated consequences will be imposed.



MORATORIUM ON STUDENT EVENTS

The University is entering a 14-day moratorium on all in-person student events outside of classroom instruction, social or otherwise.

HOUSING AND RESIDENTIAL COMMUNITIIES FACILITIES — ACCESS RESTRICTED AND GATHERINGS PROHIBITED

Common areas of our Housing and Residential Communities will remain closed.

Visitors are prohibited.

Social distancing is essential and gatherings are prohibited in the rooms, on campus, and off campus.

Escalated consequences will be imposed.

OFF-CAMPUS HOUSES — GATHERINGS PROHIBITED

Off-campus residents are required to comply fully with the social activity, mask and social distancing restrictions put in place by the governor and the city.

Off-campus gatherings are prohibited by law and University rule.

Escalated consequences will be imposed for anyone who hosts or attends a social gathering in violation of these ordinances.

ESCALATED CONSEQUENCES

Hosts of gatherings will receive heightened consequences, even for a first offense.

Serious and repeated violations will result in suspension.

As a point of information, violations of the city of Tuscaloosa COVID-19 ordinances by UA students, and any resulting off-campus citations issued by the Tuscaloosa Police Department, are promptly reported to the University and the Office of Student Conduct. As such, students who are cited for off-campus incidents can face simultaneous sanctions from both the city and the campus for violating health and safety guidelines.

YOU MUST FOLLOW THE EXISTING GUIDELINES:

Wear face coverings in public spaces.

Practice social distancing.

Follow adequate handwashing and hygiene practices.

Do not engage in off-campus parties or gatherings of any kind.

If at any point a member of our community does not adhere to University regulations and guidelines, disciplinary action will be taken pursuant to the Code of Student Conduct.

Student organizations that do not adhere to University Health and Safety guidelines will have privileges revoked following the first offense.

If you are contacted by a member of the COVID Support Team, it is imperative you are truthful and forthcoming about your symptoms and/or exposure to others.

We are doing everything in our power to have a successful fall semester. We are calling on our student body to do your part each and every day – on campus and off campus.

The UA Division of Student Life team is here to help you. You will be fully supported in all efforts to have a safe and positive experience here at the Capstone. Please check healthinfo.ua.edu often for updates.

Sincerely,

Dr. Myron Pope

Vice President for Student Life