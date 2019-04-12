University of Alabama System votes to confirm new president of UAH

According to Ray Garner with the University of Alabama in Huntsville, during a Board of Trustees meeting on Friday, The University of Alabama System voted to confirm Dr. Darren Dawson of Kansas State University as the new president of UAH.

He was recommended by the Interim Chancellor Fess St. John. Dr. Dawson will start sometime in June, according to Garner.

The search for UAH’s next president was launched in October after Robert Altenkirch announced his retirement plans. A 21-member Search Advisory Committee consisted of UAH faculty members, staff, students, members of the Huntsville community and trustees.

Dr. Darren Dawson is currently the Dean of Engineering at Kansas State University. Prior to his time at Kansas State, he worked at Clemson University for 24 years.