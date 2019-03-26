University of Alabama System Chancellor to recommend next president of UAH

On Tuesday, the University of Alabama System announced that its interim chancellor, Fess St. John, will recommend Dr. Darren Dawson of Kansas State University to be the next president of The University of Alabama in Huntsville.

St. John will make the recommendation to the University of Alabama System Board of Trustees at a meeting in Huntsville on April 12. The search for UAH’s next president was launched in October after the current president, Robert Altenkirch, announced his retirement plans. A 21-member Search Advisory Committee consisted of UAH faculty members, staff, students, members of the Huntsville community and trustees.

Dr. Darren Dawson is currently the Dean of Engineering at Kansas State University. Prior to his time at Kansas State, Dawson worked at Clemson University for 24 years.

“I want to thank the UAH Presidential Search Advisory Committee for its hard work over the last six months and believe that Dr. Darren Dawson is the right person to lead UAH to the next levels of excellence,” St. John said in a statement released on Tuesday.