University of Alabama Huntsville moves to online classes as a Coronavirus precaution

The University of Alabama in Huntsville is one of the latest colleges to move to online only classes as a coronavirus precaution. They'll have online classes all next week.

Posted: Mar 13, 2020 5:43 AM
Posted By: Sierra Phillips

University of Alabama, Huntsville international students from certain countries will have a mandatory 14-day quarantine. Any students or facility coming back from international travel are required to check in with their health administration.

Alabama A&M will only have online-classes for the rest of the semester.

