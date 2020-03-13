University of Alabama, Huntsville international students from certain countries will have a mandatory 14-day quarantine. Any students or facility coming back from international travel are required to check in with their health administration.
Alabama A&M will only have online-classes for the rest of the semester.
Related Content
- University of Alabama Huntsville moves to online classes as a Coronavirus precaution
- Oakwood University considers online classes as it prepares for coronavirus
- Auburn University to do online classes amid coronavirus concerns
- North Alabama churches taking precautions amid coronavirus concerns
- Alabama A&M shifts to online-only classes due to coronavirus; students must leave residence halls
- University of Alabama Huntsville sees record enrollment
- Alabama's second universal playground coming to Huntsville
- ‘I'd rather be at home than having the coronavirus:’ Alabama A&M students OK talk of moving online
- Huntsville police officers taking extra precautions to beat the heat
- Alabama A&M band taking extra precautions during heat advisory
Scroll for more content...