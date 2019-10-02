Clear
University of Alabama Basketball helping with Hurricane Dorian relief

A game for a good cause.

Posted: Oct 2, 2019 2:49 PM
Updated: Oct 2, 2019 3:04 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

The Crimson Tide will host Georgia Tech in a charity exhibition game on October 27th.

The proceeds from the match-up benefit the American Red Cross Hurricane Dorian Relief Fund. 

It's the first time Alabama has ever participated in an exhibition game for charity! The game will last 40 minutes. 

Tickets for the October 27th game can be purchased here.

