University Of North Alabama to open a new social inclusion center

The new center will help students, including those from the LGBTQ community.

Posted: Jul 7, 2019 4:48 PM
Posted By: Alex Torres-Perez

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) - The University of North Alabama is opening a new center to help students, including those from the LGBTQ community.

The Mitchell/West Center for Social Inclusion will open this fall on the campus in Florence.

An announcement from the university says the center will address multiple challenges including suicide prevention, food insecurity and LGBTQ issues.

It will also serve as a link to The Point Foundation, which grants scholarships for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender students.

The center is being funded with donations by Elliott Mitchell and Clark West, who also funded a scholarship for the first Point scholarship recipient to attend North Alabama. The school is the only southern institution with a student who received a scholarship through the program this year.

