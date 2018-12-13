University Drive in Huntsville closed after car hits pedestrian

A man was hit by a vehicle near the intersection of University Drive and Putnam Drive. The man has life threatening injuries, according to the Huntsville Police Department.
Nearly a dozen Huntsville Police officers and rescue units responded to the area as they shut down a section of Univeristy Dr. while the investigation into what happened took place.
The accident happened around 9:30 pm along a busy stretch of University Drive, between Jordan Lane and Sparkman Drive. There are several motels and fast food restaurants in the area.
Police have not released any information on exactly what happened, or identified the victim. WAAY 31 will continue to update this story as new information is made available.
