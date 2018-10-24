University Drive getting millions of dollars in upgrades

The Alabama Department of Transportation is working upgrading more than four miles of University Drive. It told us in a five year period there were nearly 3,000 crashes on the road. Construction will start near Pulaski Pike and stretch to Perimeter Parkway.

The road has six lanes people can drive on and a turn lane in the middle. Now, workers are limiting the access to the turn lane by adding medians in sections of it. ALDOT told us it hopes those new medians will help stop crashes.

Robert Ring told me when he's in Huntsville he tries to avoid the road.

"It's difficult to turn in the opposite direction. In other words to cross traffic," he said.

He isn't the only one that feels that way about the road.

"It's too much traffic and it's too dangerous. I hate to get on it," said James Corbow who lives in Madison County.

ALDOT told me nearly 60,0000 cars travel the stretch every day. It will spend about $3.5 million to repave the road and add the barriers to the center lane.

"If it improves safety, than it's probably worthwhile," said Ring.

ALDOT hopes the new center lane barriers will be complete by winter. Repaving on the road is expected to start in spring. The work on University drive is happening Monday through Thursday from 6 pm to 6 am. There will be minimal closures while workers build the turn lane barriers.