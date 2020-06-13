Clear

Unity gathering ends peacefully, but not everyone goes home happy

Some event attendees were upset that local official didn't address or apologize for what happened during protests last Wednesday.

Posted: Jun 13, 2020
Posted By: Max Cohan

Friday's unity gathering in Big Spring Park ended peacefully, but not all participants went home happy.

The event, aimed at unifying the community, brought local officials, law enforcement and community members together to help move the community forward. Some felt it did the opposite.

A group marches after Friday's unity gathering.

One group was upset that officials hadn’t addressed last Wednesday’s protest and the response of law enforcement.

"We arrived today hoping for an apology of some sorts, maybe an acknowledgment from local leadership that what they had done was wrong," Joshua Roberts said. "They refused and danced around that every step of the way. After that, we we're just kind of fed up."

Roberts’ group viewed the gathering as part of a PR battle and broke off during the march, chanting “no apology, no unity.”

Mayor Tommy Battle said events where the community has access to him are crucial in the effort to move forward.

"It's very important to be able to talk to people, to understand people, understand where they're coming from, what they're looking for,” Battle said. “As we do that, we get better."

Battle said the city will be laying out some plans next week, though exact details were not made clear. He said says that everything the city tries to do is in an effort to improve, noting that past events have resulted in the use of body cams and implicit bias training. 

Roberts said he can't hope for much, feeling let down this far. 

