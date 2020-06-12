Unity assembly planned in downtown Huntsville

A unity assembly will take place in downtown Huntsville on Friday.

The assembly is set to take place at Big Spring Park. There are three words organizers used to describe this event: unity, prayer and action.

The organizer says the unity assembly will be the space for an in-depth conversation between local leaders and the community.

The goal is to find a way for the community to move forward together even in the face of racial tension and injustices we currently face in our society.

On Thursday night, a peaceful protest took place outside of Huntsville City Hall.

The protesters marched, demanding police reform at the state and local levels. They ranged in age but all said they had one common goal. That’s to create change.

"We're younger and we're here for the long run and we don't want to see history repeat itself, so we got to start now. If not when, then like how?" protester Tramane Burton said.

The protest did remain peaceful and there was little interaction between the protesters and police.

The unity assembly on Friday will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Big Spring Park behind the Huntsville Museum of Arts.

There will be speakers, a march, food trucks and a voter registration booth.