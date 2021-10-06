United Way of Northwest Alabama raises nearly $1 million in campaign

United Way of Northwest Alabama announced this week that it was able to raise almost $1 million to help support local nonprofit agencies and the Northwest Alabama Covid-19 Emergency Fund.

The funds were primarily raised virtually due to the ongoing pandemic, according to Terry Wicker, board president of UWNWAL. Total, the organization raised $972,429.45 during its 2020-2021 campaign, “with $92,929.49 of that amount specifically designated to the Northwest Alabama Covid-19 Emergency Fund,” the organization said in a release.

“We are absolutely thrilled with the results of our fundraising effort,” Wicker said.

With the funds raised, United Way said it was able to support 19 local nonprofit agencies with a focus on education, health or financial stability, many of which can use the donations to leverage for additional funding from others.

The organization also had several internal initiatives, including 211 Information and Referral; Success by 6, which manages Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library at the local level; and RideUnited, a new partnership with Lyft and the Northwest Alabama Council of Local Governments to provide transportation to those in need.

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 relief fund provided grant funding for local nonprofits and assistance with rent, utilities or medical equipment for residents, UWNWAL said.

The organization serves residents of Northwest Alabama, such as those in Lauderdale, Franklin and Colbert counties. For more information, including how to get involved or donate, click here.