United Way of Marshall County starts holiday food collection program

United Way of Marshall County has kicked off its holiday food collection program.

This year's program will look different though because they didn't want to expose their volunteers to the coronavirus.

Instead, the organization set up food boxes throughout Marshall County for people to drop off donations.

"This year we have decided to make it more of a contactless contribution donation and we're doing it for several weeks at a time. So, it's not just one day where you're having volunteers coming in contact with those that are dropping off donations," said Carrie Thomas, Executive Director for United Way in Marshall County.

They will be collecting through the end of the year.

Here are the drop-off locations for non-perishable food items: Albertville Foodland, Boaz Foodland, Douglas Food Valu, Grant Dennis Foodland, Arab Foodland, Guntersville Foodland, Arab Warehouse Discount Grocery, Albertville Chamber of Commerce and Arab Chamber of Commerce.