United Way Madison County has 27 new partners

United Way of Madison County is giving a million dollars to local agencies that help the community.

Posted: Jul 2, 2019 11:22 AM
Posted By: Casey Albritton

United Way of Madison County is giving a million dollars to dozens of local agencies. The United Way said it hopes to address three areas of need: education, health, and financial stability. It will split the money between 27 organizations that help the community, like the Kidney Foundation and Boys and Girls Club. They were determined based on a recent community assessment and then agencies that work in those areas were selected to be partners.

"We don't pick weak agencies. We don't pick agencies that promise big things but then can't help and so we are very, very serious about that," said Cathy Miller with United Way of Madison County.

United Way said the money will bring accountability and stability to these agencies.

