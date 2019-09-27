Clear
United Launch Alliance renames ship used to transport rockets

For the last 20 years, the ship used to carry rockets from Decatur, was called the Delta Mariner.

United Launch Alliance held a christening ceremony to rename its ship.

For the last 20 years, the ship used to carry rockets from Decatur, was called the Delta Mariner. But Friday she was renamed "Rocketship" during a full ship christening ceremony.

The ceremony started with denaming the ship and then renaming her. Other rituals included pouring wine in the water from east to west, ringing bells, and breaking bottles of champagne on the boat.

The CEO of ULA told us they decided to rename the ship because she has a new mission and therefore needed a new name.

"It was originally designed to carry the delta iv rocket but today it carries delta iv, the mighty atlas, and very soon the vulcan rocket and so it seemed appropriate to give her a new name for her new role," said Tory Bruno the CEO of ULA.

Shortly after the renaming ceremony the "Rocketship" set sail heading to Cape Canaveral Air Force station with a load of Mighty Atlas Rockets.

