Unique fundraiser benefiting Still Serving Veterans

As people celebrate Veterans Day, one organization in particular helps veterans every day of the year.

Thursday night, a unique fundraiser benefited the local nonprofit 'Still Serving Veterans'. A drag show at The Camp raised hundreds of dollars for the nonprofit organization.

Sapphire Starlington's Veterans Day fundraiser Sapphire Starlington's Veterans Day fundraiser

"We are here tonight for the veterans," explains Sapphire Starlington.

She hosted the event, as veterans are near and dear to her heart. Her parents met in the military, and she served our country as well.

"That's what we're doing tonight, we're raising money tonight for an amazing organization called Still Serving Veterans," explains Starlington.

Still Serving Veterans is a local nonprofit organization that helps veterans find jobs after their military service.

"The people that we help have been in the military for 20 or more years and they're retiring, so that's a long time to never have to negotiate a salary or never have to interview for a job," explains Debbie Joyner, the chief development officer for Still Serving Veterans.

The organization's services are all free of charge.

"The only way that we're able to do what we do is because of the generosity of donors," says Joyner.

It's donors like Jesse Priest who came out to show his support for our veterans.

"Especially during this day and time we need to give thanks to our veterans and our service men and women everywhere," says Priest.

Still Serving Veterans is honored the drag queens want to give back to them.

"We've never had a drag show to benefit still serving veterans before," says Joyner.

The organization couldn't be happier with the turnout from the event. Joyner exclaims, "Every dollar matters!"

This is the first of four events that Sapphire Starlington is hosting over the course of next week. All proceeds from the four events are going towards Still Serving Veterans and they expect to raise thousands of dollars for the nonprofit.