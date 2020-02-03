Uneven terrain, cracks in Limestone County road are expensive to fix, says engineer

People who live on Country Corner Road in Limestone County are worried their street is going to collapse from the cracks and lack of maintence.

With rain on the way, people on this road told WAAY 31 they're worried part of their road will continue to wash away and they're already preparing for flooding since their storm drains are filled with debris.

"This road is literally falling apart," says Dan Cope, who has lived on Country Corner Road for more than 30 years.

Cracks, uneven terrain, and a steep slope are why Cope and his neighbors want their road fixed.

"The right side is higher. The left side is lower and there is a crack in the middle of the road," he says.

Neighbors are frustrated their storm drains are filled with leaves and branches and tell us they're even concerned for their own safety since some of their own driveways and parts of their road started to wash away from the rain a few years ago.

"We need it fixed before the road collapses. These ditches need to be cleaned out," says Cope.

Limestone County knows there are similar problems on roads across the area. The county engineer said there are drainage issues and any fix on Country Corner Coad would be expensive.

"There hasn't been any maintenance in 7 years. Pot holes go on for a year before they're ever even filled in," explains Cope.

The county commissioner, who is responsible for fixing this road, told WAAY 31 he will look into these issues.