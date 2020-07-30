Concerns rising as federal unemployment benefits end

The federal unemployment benefit providing an additional $600 per week to individuals expires Friday.

In Alabama, the last payment was sent to people the week of July 25, but some people still are having problems getting their first check, months after filing for unemployment.

“It’s caused me to have to use savings that were set aside just to be in my savings account,” Pam Moses said. “So I’ve had to use some of those funds just for everyday expenses.”

Moses is one of countless people in the state who claim they still haven’t received a penny of unemployment.

Moses works in a dental office. She says she started the claim process as soon as her office closed in mid-March. She was back at work six weeks later, but the unemployment checks never came.

“And here it is, basically August, and I haven’t received anything,” she said.

Moses said she contacted every phone number, fax and email she could find for the Alabama Department of Labor but can’t get any reply.

For her, the $600 boost would have helped with some recent emergencies.

Villie Thompson is retired, but her husband started filing for unemployment when he was laid off in April. She said they also haven’t seen any money.

“We’re still waiting and I don't even know, I haven't counted it up, it doesn’t matter how much it is, even $100 would help,” Thompson said. “It'll pay part of my power bill.”

Thompson and her husband have had to dig deep into their savings just to keep the lights on. She said things are only going to get more difficult going forward.

“We have about three months that we can pay our house payment and then there won’t be any more money unless they come through with what they owe,” she said, expressing her desire for the assistance.

Many of those I reached out to Thursday said they’d find a way to get by without the extra money, but expressed concerns for those who have children and are still out of work.

According to ADOL, people who are eligible for retroactive benefits will still receive the federal payment for the weeks between March 29 and July 25, even if the claim is processed after July 25.