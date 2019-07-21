Undocumented Guatemalan immigrant charged with sexual abuse of child in Boaz

A man discovered to be in the country illegally was arrested in Boaz and charged with sexually abusing a child.

On Thursday, July 18, Boaz Police arrested Felipe Juan Miguel, 25, who was living in Boaz. He was arrested around 8 or 9 p.m.

According to Boaz Police Chief Josh Gaskin, the victim was known to Miguel, but for the sake of the victim's privacy, he could not disclose how they knew each other.

Based on information gathered during the investigation so far, Boaz Police said that Miguel inappropriately touched the victim. Investigators are working to determine when the alleged abuse initially began.

After conducting interviews through translators, investigators determined that Miguel had only been in the United States for three months and that he came from Guatemala illegally.

Gaskin said as of Sunday evening, Miguel is in the Marshall County Jail and is being held on a $150,000 bond. Miguel is charged with sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old.

Gaskin added that the case is still under investigation and that more charges could be forthcoming after the case proceeds to a grand jury.

In addition to the Marshall County Department of Human Resources aiding with the case, Gaskin said Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) was also notified of Miguel's arrest.