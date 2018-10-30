Understanding Amendment 2: Abortion

When you head to the polls next Tuesday, you'll have four state amendments to vote on. The most controversial one is about abortion. With just one week until the election, we wanted to know what it says, so you can make an informed decision.

"You're seeing from some organizations them saying that this would potentially change the law. We are not changing the law. We are effectively setting forward a public policy statement that we as Alabamians are pro-life," said David Pinkleton with the Madison County Democratic Party.

He said that Amendment Two won't overturn Roe v. Wade and make abortion illegal. We read a copy of the ballot language and it states the Alabama Constitution doesn't guarantee a right to abortion or the funding of it.

Walt Maddox, the Democratic candidate for governor, said he doesn't support it.

"It's a constitutional amendment and our constitutional amendments supersedes any law in the state, so to pass an amendment that is statement and not a matter of running our day to day operation is to me dangerous in and of its self," he said.

Critics have said Amendment Two is the first step to dismantling Roe v. Wade. Maddox says it's simply too broad.

"I am a pro-life Democrat, but there has to be exemptions in the case of the health of the mother, rape or incest. This amendment doesn't provide any of that and to me that is unthinkable that we would even engage in this type of way. If we want to be pro-life we have to keep those exemptions there," Maddox added.

Republicans think it could be a step in showing legislatures how Alabama feels about abortion if it was ever brought back to each state to decide upon.

"Roe v. Wade is not all of a sudden obsolete in the state of Alabama. Abortions are allowed to go forward, but it is making clear within the constitution that hey you know there is no right to abortion. We're not going to have that enumerated in the constitution," Pinkleton added.

Governor Kay Ivey has said she supports amendment two because it supports the rights of the unborn.