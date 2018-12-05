Under two weeks away from Rocket City Classic

December 18 is the day basketball fans will have a chance to see four college teams face off at the Von Braun Center.
Liberty, Fort Valley State, Alabama and UAH are in this year's event.
The UAH Chargers' head coach, Lenny Acuff, says basketball means a lot to Huntsville.
"Everyone is going to follow football, but there's a great passion for basketball as well, and it's good to have a seat at the table. I think we have a lot of fans who bring something to the crowd," Acuff said.
Tickets are available HERE.
