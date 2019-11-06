Clear
BREAKING NEWS Jackson County deputy fired, charged with bringing contraband into jail Full Story

Unconscious woman found on Monte Sano trail

She was found by cyclists, who then called 911 about 6:15 p.m.

Posted: Nov 6, 2019 7:17 PM
Updated: Nov 6, 2019 7:28 PM
Posted By: Sydney Martin

An unconscious woman is being taken to Huntsville Hospital after she was found on a Monte Sano Mountain trail.

She was found by cyclists, who then called 911 about 6:15 p.m.

Huntsville Fire & Rescue and Huntsville Emergency and Medical Services responded to the area of Bankhead near Fearn.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 59°
Florence
Few Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 55°
Fayetteville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 59°
Decatur
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 54°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 54°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events