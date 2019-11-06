Unconscious woman found on Monte Sano trail

An unconscious woman is being taken to Huntsville Hospital after she was found on a Monte Sano Mountain trail.
She was found by cyclists, who then called 911 about 6:15 p.m.
Huntsville Fire & Rescue and Huntsville Emergency and Medical Services responded to the area of Bankhead near Fearn.
