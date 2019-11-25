Family: Thanksgiving plans shift to funeral after Huntsville man charged in brother’s murder

A family is in mourning after a shooting left one brother dead, and his brother behind bars charged with his murder.

32-year-old Terryous Crutcher is in jail after police say he killed his younger brother Teveraous, during an argument.

Tevareous Crutcher, Terryous Crutcher Tevareous Crutcher, Terryous Crutcher

The shooting happened about 10:30 p.m. Saturday on Williamsburg Drive in Huntsville.

We learned how the family coping and what they plan to do next.

We spoke with the uncle of the Crutcher brothers and he told WAAY-31 they used to love to play basketball at the Richard Showers Recreational Center.

Now that Terryous is in jail charged with murder, and his brother, Tevareous is dead, the family is trying to remember the good memories they had together ahead of the holidays.

"We were planning for Thanksgiving dinner, now we're planning for a funeral, as you know. We're just trying to get by one day at a time...Terryous was the older brother that looked out for his little brother. The protector of the family, so to speak," said Cornell Martin.

Martin is one of the Crutcher brothers' uncles. He said they had a very close relationship.

He said he was in shock and hurt when he learned of his nephew's death and his other nephew's suspected role in it,

but he is doing his best to keep it all together as a head of the Martin and Crutcher family.

"So that's the back bone of our family. Strong and strengthened from both sides," he said.

Saturday night, Huntsville police said a shooting took place on Williamsburg Drive.

They believe Terryous shot his brother, Teveraous, after a heated argumen.

Martin said now the family is focused on grieving as a family, and he has a message for his nephew.

"We're going to do everything we can to get you a bond and get you out. We know that you're suffering, we know that you're grieving, you're having all kinds of emotions going on with you," he said.

Crutcher's bond is set at $75,000 and Martin told us the rest of the family is leaning on faith and prayer.

Teverous leaves behind a young girlfriend and a baby girl and was only 20-years-old.

Huntsville police have no other information pending this investigation.