Una, mascot of University of North Alabama, dies at 17

Una, one of the two mascots of the University of North Alabama, passed away Tuesday morning.

She died from an illness at the George M. Carroll Lion Habitat at UNA.

Una was 17 and she died with UNA’s male mascot, Leo, and her caregivers by her side.

“All of us at UNA are saddened by Una’s passing,” said UNA President Ken Kitts. “She and her brother, Leo, are part of the UNA family, and we mourn her death. We also are grateful for the many years she had representing the University as part of the lion mascot duo as well as to Anne and Dan Howard for the gracious care they have provided, and continue to provide, to our lions.”

The university says a memorial will be planned for Una later this year.