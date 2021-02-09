Still unknown when Alabama will move to Phase 1C of coronavirus vaccine rollout

Monday, Huntsville opened up a mass vaccination clinic as the state moved into the next phase of vaccinations.

About 1,700 vaccine doses were administered at the clinic. While more Alabamians are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccines, there are still a lot of essential workers who are not.

"There wasn't a waiting period," One woman said. "It went smoothly. I was impressed by it."

The process took less than 30 minutes for those who had appointments at the clinic held by Huntsville Hospital at John Hunt Park.

However, over at Carson's Grill, are a group of workers not eligible at this time.

"We are essential in my opinion," Bartender Analeigh Hunt said.

Hunt has been dealing with a steady crowd since the restaurant reopened.

"I come in contact with a lot of people during the day too, so I think we should definitely be on the list to get it," Hunt said.

Restaurant workers are on a list, just in the next phase. Phase I-C will include those in transportation and logistics, waste and wastewater, construction, finance, information technology and communication, energy, legal, media, and public safety employees.

But there is no timeline on when this phase will be rolled out. Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health said it all depends on vaccine supply.

As of right now, Alabama is receiving 55,000 to 60,000 doses a week.

"It'll help keep us open and keep all of our customers and us safe," Hunt said.

For now, vaccine clinics like Huntsville Hospital's mega-clinic will only accept those eligible. That is more than 1 million people in the state.

The Huntsville mega-clinic hopes to vaccinate as many as 2,000 people per day.