Uber guideline now prohibits broadcasting passenger images

Cropped Photo: Elliott Brown / CC BY-SA 2.0

Uber has a new guideline in place prohibiting drivers from broadcasting passengers' images amid privacy concerns.

Posted: Nov. 8, 2018 3:44 PM
Posted By: AP

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The ride-hailing company Uber has instituted a new guideline prohibiting drivers from broadcasting passengers' images amid privacy concerns after a St. Louis-area driver posted hundreds of videos.

An Uber spokesman said Thursday that the new guideline was put in place at the end of September. It allows drivers to record passengers for safety purposes, but says broadcasting them may result in the loss of account access.

Uber says the guideline was in place when a Phoenix driver posted video of Ottawa Senators players insulting the team and an assistant coach. The driver's access was removed.

In July, both Uber and its rival, Lyft, cut ties with driver Jason Gargac , who recorded about 700 St. Louis-area passengers without their permission and livestreamed it. That prompted Uber to review its policy.

