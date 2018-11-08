ST. LOUIS (AP) - The ride-hailing company Uber has instituted a new guideline prohibiting drivers from broadcasting passengers' images amid privacy concerns after a St. Louis-area driver posted hundreds of videos.
An Uber spokesman said Thursday that the new guideline was put in place at the end of September. It allows drivers to record passengers for safety purposes, but says broadcasting them may result in the loss of account access.
Uber says the guideline was in place when a Phoenix driver posted video of Ottawa Senators players insulting the team and an assistant coach. The driver's access was removed.
In July, both Uber and its rival, Lyft, cut ties with driver Jason Gargac , who recorded about 700 St. Louis-area passengers without their permission and livestreamed it. That prompted Uber to review its policy.
Related Content
- Uber guideline now prohibits broadcasting passenger images
- Prosecutors say Uber driver shot passenger from outside car
- Radio broadcaster Cumulus files for bankruptcy protection
- Sinclair Broadcast responds to viral video
- 2 US Senators sponsor bill to end federal marijuana prohibition
- President Trump to join Alabama radio broadcast during championship game
- Shutdown or not, AFN will broadcast NFL championship games
- Huntsville City Schools address parent concerns regarding Behavioral Learning guidelines
- Rain prohibited Jackson County workers from pre-treating ice on roads
- Sheffield man convicted of possessing 13,000 child porn images sentenced