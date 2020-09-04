USDA waiver lets North Alabama students eat free at schools through 2020

Elementary, middle and high school students across North Alabama and the United States can eat for free thanks to a USDA voucher.

The free feeding program lasts until the end of 2020.

"All the students will be able to eat free meals regardless of their financial status," said Henry Ward, Child Nutrition Program Director for Huntsville City Schools.

He said the USDA waiver given to school districts across the country makes handing out meals during coronavirus more efficient. It allows districts to just give food to students for free, instead of checking if the student qualifies for free or reduced-price lunch. The district currently offers curbside meals service for students as all its students learn remotely.

Ward said the child nutrition program director is planning to serve students when they return to campus.

"The food will be transported to the classroom and we will be serving kids in the hallway with meal kiosks at our high schools. This entails using insulated carriers where we keep the food again at a safe temperature. Those carriers in turn will go mobile shelving units to be able to transport meals from the school site kitchen directly to the classroom to the hallways and going class to class," he explained.

Ward said no students will eat in the cafeteria meaning they will utilize their entire cafeteria staff at each school to distribute meals in classrooms.